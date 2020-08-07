MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District on Friday reported the 12th COVID-19 death in the county.
The individual was a Moses Lake man in his 80s, who had been a long-term care resident. The man was hospitalized at the time of his death. Health district officials say he had underlying health conditions that put him at a higher risk for severe complications of COVID-19.
“In the course of two weeks, GCHD has reported the deaths of four COVID-19 positive patients who died due to complications of the virus,” health district Administrator Theresa Adkinson stated.
Six of the 12 COVID-19 deaths in Grant County have been Moses Lake residents.
“There are many conversations in the community and on social media regarding whether this (virus) is serious. Yes, many of our residents will recover quickly with mild or moderate symptoms. However, we all need to take precautions to protect our most vulnerable populations and slow this disease. This illness can be fatal. Please heed our advise,” health district officials added.
A possible 13th COVID-19 death in Grant County is pending death certificate review. Of the 12 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and the suspected 13th death, three have been between the ages of 40-59, five between the ages of 60-79 and five ages 80-plus, according to the state Department of Health.
