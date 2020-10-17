VANTAGE - A Moses Lake man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 90 near Vantage.
Edward J. Wright, a 78-year-old man, was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west in the right lane of I-90, west of Vantage, when he crossed into the left lane and went off the interstate, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Wright went off the road to the left and struck an embankment, ejecting him from the motorcycle. The bike continued about 100 feet down the embankment.
State troopers say Wright died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation but the state patrol reported a possible medical issue caused Wright to go off the road.
it was a very difficult thing to witness, several of us stopped as quickly as we could. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
Sounds like either a stroke or heart attack. 78 and still riding though. Went out doing what he loved!
