MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man died and a second person was injured in a collision involving a semi-truck Friday afternoon on state Route 17 near Moses Lake.
Delbert M. Chase, 84, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado west on Road 2 Southeast, stopped at the intersection with SR 17 about three miles south of Moses Lake. He reportedly failed to yield to a northbound semi-truck and the two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Chase and his passenger, 82-year-old Moses Lake resident Jacquelyn Chase, were both transported to Samaritan Hospital. Delbert Chase later died at the hospital, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
State Route 17 was closed for several hours as troopers investigated the wreck.
