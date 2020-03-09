MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man is hospitalized in Spokane after sustaining a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Moses Lake police responded about 3 a.m. to a home on West Ridge Road after a report of a single shot fired inside the residence.
The victim, a 34-year-old man, has since been taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where he underwent surgery. He is listed in stable condition, according to Moses Lake police.
Detectives have interviewed several witnesses at the home. Police do not anticipate any arrests to be made. Police say alcohol was involved in the shooting.
No other details were released as the incident remains under investigation.
Detectives said the incident is not gang-related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.