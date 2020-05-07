EPHRATA - The State patrol says a Moses Lake man has minor injuries after rolling a dump truck just east of Ephrata on Thursday.
Troopers say 56-year-old Alan Hoffman of Moses Lake was traveling east on SR 282 when he lost control of the rig and rolled it at milepost 4.
Hoffman reportedly refused medical aid at the scene.
Patrol officers say Hoffman is at fault, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Troopers say drugs and alcohol were not a factor.
The dump truck belonged to Joe's Tree and Landscape Service out of Moses Lake.
