MESA - A Moses Lake man was injured in a collision Wednesday afternoon on state Route 17 north of Mesa.
A 17-year-old male was driving a 2011 Hyundai Elantra west on Hendricks Road, stopped at the stop sign for SR 17, about five miles north of Mesa. He reportedly pulled into the intersection and collided with a northbound 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The teenager driver was not injured.
The driver of the pickup truck, 48-year-old Moses Lake resident Michael D. Lowry, was taken to Othello Community Hospital for his injuries.
The state patrol determined the 17-year-old failed to yield the right of way and he was cited for second-degree negligent driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.