MOSES LAKE - A driver who crashed into a fire hydrant, drove through a park and hit a vehicle and power pole after stealing his parents’ pickup truck in Moses Lake was sentenced to 89 days in jail.
Kyle Wallo, 18, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to theft of a motor vehicle, hit-and-run and reckless driving.
As part of a plea agreement, Wallo was sentenced to 89 days behind bars, with credit for time served, under a first time offender waiver. Without the waiver, Wallo faced up to a year in jail.
Moses Lake police initially responded just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 to Knolls Vista Elementary School for reports of a red pickup truck speeding down Central Drive after the truck had struck a pedestrian sign and fire hydrant, according to Moses Lake police.
Officers located a license plate at the scene, returning to a 1995 Dodge Ram. Officers also found tire marks in the grass at the city park near the school where the truck had collided with several wooden pillars before exiting the park.
The driver, later identified as Wallo, continued onto Grape Drive and ran a red light at the intersection with West Valley Road, where he collided with a 1992 Honda Prelude. The driver of the Honda was taken to Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
Police also received information a red pickup truck had hit a power pole at the intersection of Grape and Maple Drive Northeast, with the driver running off, according to Moses Lake police.
Wallo was located by police near the Larson Housing community and was taken into custody. He denied being involved in the collisions. Officers located the keys to the Dodge Ram in Wallo’s possession.
Wallo’s parents were contacted and his father told police he noticed the keys to his truck were missing. The father said he looked outside and noticed his Dodge Ram was gone, and his son was no longer in the home.
