MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in connection to a 2018 crash that left his passenger dead.
Justin Derricott, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge this week in Grant County Superior Court. A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 13.
Derricott is facing between 86 months and 114 months in prison. As part of pleading guilty, prosecutors are recommending the low end of 86 months behind bars.
Derricott was driving his friend’s 2004 Nissan 350Z on the afternoon of July 25, 2018. Witnesses told investigators Derricott was driving at a high rate of speed west on Road 9 Northeast, near Road K Northwest, when the car went off the road and into a field, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Another driver told deputies she had to swerve to avoid the Nissan, which was traveling in the middle of the road.
The car struck several large rocks before it “rolled violently out of control,” deputies stated.
Both Derricott and his passenger, 28-year-old Mitchel Franz, the registered owner of the car, became trapped in the vehicle.
Deputies say Franz died at the scene. Evidence shows he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Derricott was eventually freed from the car and sustained only minor injuries. Deputies reported smelling an “obvious odor of intoxicants” while speaking with Derricott on scene. Derricott told deputies he had drank three beers and “a shot or two” before driving. Derricott said he was swimming in an irrigation canal when Franz showed up and wanted to go for a drive.
Deputies obtained a warrant for a blood sample from Derricott, which showed his blood alcohol content level was more than twice the legal limit and he had THC, the main active ingredient in marijuana, in his system.
