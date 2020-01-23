ORONDO - State troopers say a Moses Lake man is unhurt after flipping a fuel tanker in the Orondo area early Thursday.
At about 3:49 a.m., 30-year-old Kenneth Pierce was traveling along Highway 97 near Orondo when he reportedly fell asleep and lost control of his vehicle. Pierce went 40 feet off the road and down a 10-foot embankment. Patrol officers say the plummet down the embankment caused the tanker to roll onto its side becoming lodged in a tree. Fortunately, the tanker was empty.
Pierce, who was unhurt, was trapped in the vehicle and was later extricated.
Pierce was cited with second-degree negligent driving, a $553 fine.
This is the exact thing a health dose of uppers could prevent!
