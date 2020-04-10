MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man was sentenced to a minimum of nine and a half years in prison in connection to a 2018 child molestation investigation.
Craig Jungers, 76, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of first-degree child molestation. As part of a plea agreement, a count of indecent liberties was dismissed.
A judge on Thursday sentenced Jungers to a minimum of 114 months in prison with a maximum sentence of life behind bars, according to court records.
Moses Lake police began investigating Jungers after a teenage girl told police Jungers had sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago. The girl told police she came forward after learning Jungers was spending time alone with a 9-year-old girl in his neighborhood, according to court records. The 9-year-old girl was in Jungers’ car when he was arrested on Oct. 23, 2018.
The victim described to police an encounter where Jungers “directed her to remove her shirt," and Jungers had touched and kissed her chest, according to court records. She described another encounter where Jungers had watched pornography and masturbated in front of her. She also told police Jungers had told her and another young girl to touch his penis.
The victim told police she confronted Jungers following the second incident and Jungers agreed to stop touching her and the second girl.
Jungers described several occasions of inappropriately touching the girl and told her he did not want anyone to know what happened. “There was something between us, I don’t know,” Jungers said.
“Upon reviewing the conversation between Jungers and (the victim), it was apparent he had been grooming (the victim) by showing her pornographic material, playing childlike games with her, and entertaining sexual behavior between them,” Moses Lake police stated.
Jungers refused to speak with investigators following his arrest but claimed nothing had happened with the 9-year-old girl in his car when he was taken into custody.
He'll be 85 when he becomes eligible for parole. Thankfully that sounds like a life sentence already.
