MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on connection to a child pornography investigation.
Michael R. Walker, 28, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
A judge on Wednesday sentenced Walker to 80 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.
In a separate case, Walker was sentenced to 11 months in jail after pleading guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and second-degree attempted possession of depictions of a minor.
Moses Lake police began investigating Walker in June 2018 after he was the subject of 17 Cyber Tips from Google. Search warrants were served on Google and Dropbox with thousands of images and videos of child pornography, according to court records.
In December 2018, police were granted another search warrant for Walker’s residence and seized several electronic devices. On one cellphone, police say there was a pending message related to trading child pornography. The devices were forwarded to Homeland Security Investigations in Spokane for forensic processing.
In January, Moses Lake police received two additional Cyber Tips concerning Walker, as well as a phone call from a woman in Seattle who reported her 15-year-old daughter had been contacted by Walker in Facebook, according to court records. Walker was arrested days later after reportedly communicating with an 11-year-old victim and attempting to arrange a meeting to have sex.
Homeland Security Investigations completed their forensic review of Walker’s devices in August of this year, uncovering more than 130,000 images and videos relating to child pornography. Investigators say a vast majority of the files are duplicates and the number of unique files totals about 15,000.
I'm guessing since he pleaded guilty rather then being found guilty, it was a plea deal that allows the sentences to be served concurrently instead of consecutively.
