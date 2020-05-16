MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for threatening to kill his wife before shooting her in the hand during a domestic dispute in 2019.
Larry Winters, 70, entered an Alford plea in November to first-degree assault-domestic violence with a. Deadly weapon enhancement. An Alford plea means Winters does not admit to committing the crime but believes he would be convicted at trial.
A Grant County judge on Thursday sentenced Winters to 153 months behind bars, followed by 36 months of community supervision.
Moses Lake police responded March 23, 2019 to the 200 block of East Inglewood Drive after a 62-year-old woman called 911 to report her husband had shot her during a fight inside their home.
Moses Lake police say Winters and his wife had been drinking when the two began arguing. Winters told his wife to leave and got in her face, according to court records. The woman told police she was trying to leave when Winters pushed her down. She then grabbed her phone to call 911 and says her husband went “ballistic,” according to Moses Lake police.
Winters then threatened to kill his wife and pointed a small-caliber handgun at her face. The victim tried to grab the gun when she was shot in the hand.
Winters again threatened to kill the woman but the gun malfunctioned as he tried to shoot her a second time, according to Moses Lake police.
The physical fight continued and police say Winters attempted to shoot his wife again. She was able to escape and ran to a neighbor’s home where 911 was called.
The woman was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
Moses Lake police say the couple had only been married for about a year at the time of the shooting.
