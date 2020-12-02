MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for setting his father’s car on fire in March.
A jury previously convicted Andres Rocha, 33, of first-degree and second-degree arson. Grant County Superior Court Judge David Estudillo sentenced Rocha to 67 months behind bars, followed by 18 months of community supervision, according to court records.
Moses Lake police initially contacted Rocha in the afternoon of March 22 after Rocha had filled fountain drink cups with gasoline at a gas station on West Broadway Avenue. Rocha told police he didn’t have money for a gas can and was taking the gas-filled cups to his car. Police let Rocha go due to no criminal act occurring.
Shortly after, police and Moses Lake firefighters responded to the 3000 block of West Peninsula Drive after reports of a Hispanic male, later identified as Rocha, smashing windows to a car before dousing the car in gasoline and setting it on fire, according to Moses Lake police.
The car, which belonged to Rocha’s father, was destroyed in the blaze. A boat was also destroyed. No structures were damaged.
Multiple witnesses placed Rocha at the scene of the fire.
