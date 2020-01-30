MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to a year in prison in connection to a 2016 investigation into child pornography.
William C. Stoutzenberger, 72, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. A charge of viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Stoutzenberger had no previous criminal history. A judge sentenced him to 12 months plus one day in prison.
Moses Lake police received a CyberTip in October 2016 after Facebook reported one of their users had uploaded suspected child pornography. The Facebook account and email were linked to Stoutzenberger, according to court records.
In December 2016, police received another CyberTip involving Stoutzenberger and 23 videos uploaded depicting child pornography.
A search warrant was served at Stoutzenberger’s residence and his computers and cellphone was seized. An analysis of the computers uncovered an estimated “several dozen images” of child pornography, according to court records.
Stoutzenberger had initially told police in December 2016 he was aware “some images have shown up on his computers…He attributed this to being hacked,” police stated. The analysis of Stoutzenberger’s computer showed no evidence of hacking. Police say there were numerous searches for images and websites for information related to child pornography.
(3) comments
The children in those pictures/videos will messed up the rest of their life. Very sad. Law enforcement personnel, Thank You!!!!
It gives me comfort in thinking there's a special place in hell for those who create child porn.
Amen Brother!!!
