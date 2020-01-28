SPOKANE - A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison, stemming from a 2017 child pornography investigation by Moses Lake police.
Mikhail Ageyev, 34, pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
U.S. District Court Judge Wm. Fremming Nielson sentenced Ageyev on Tuesday to 50 years in prison, followed by a lifetime term of court supervision after he is released.
At the sentencing hearing, the judge said that “abusing young children in any way, using any method, is conduct that society as a whole agrees is the worst kind of conduct there is and unfortunately you were involved in it.” The judge also said the “victim is a two and a half year old little girl whose life is now upside down and will never be the same.”
Ageyev’s co-defendant, Katrina Adams, is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 24 after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Moses Lake police began investigating Ageyev in October 2017 after a CyberTip from Twitter in connection to two files uploaded by Ageyev that contained child porn, according to federal court records.
Police obtained a search warrant and located 17 images of child porn on Ageyev’s Twitter account, and communication with underage children. Ageyev’s Twitter bio read “Hi, I’m 32 single dad. I fantasize about #incest #youngergirls…” according to court records.
Investigators say Ageyev traded child porn using Dropbox. In November 2017, a search warrant was granted for Ageyev’s residence and digital devices. Ageyev was arrested during service of the search warrant and admitted to exchanging “links, images and videos of child pornography” on Dropbox, Kik and Twitter.
Ageyev also admitted to producing child porn involving Adams’, his girlfriend, and Adams’ 2-year-old daughter. Videos recovered on Ageyev’s cellphone show him sexually assaulting the 2-year-old and the child performing sex acts on both Ageyev and Adams.
Moses Lake police reported Ageyev was in possession of about 9,000 child pornography images.
Search warrants also revealed discussions between Ageyev and Adams in which Ageyev discusses future plans to sexually abuse and impregnate the child.
A federal grand jury in February of 2018 returned a multi-count indictment against Ageyev and Adams. Adams also agreed to testify against Ageyev at trial as part of her plea agreement.
“Sexual predation and exploitation upon a two-year old child. Producing child pornography. It is difficult to imagine a more heinous situation or more egregious situation,” U.S. Attorney William D. Hyslop stated. “Just as terrible, or more egregious, every time a sexually explicit image is downloaded and viewed, the child who is shown is victimized again. Thank goodness Ageyev has now been convicted of three serious felony child pornography offenses and is now removed from society and the ability to hurt others.”
(4) comments
Another pervert, living on tax payers hard earned dollars.
Horrid, horrible, and ugly in so many ways.
50 years is not harsh enough.
I am sure there are people on the inside that like to make it a lot harsher on these pedos!
Good point, but I would like a more permanent penalty.
