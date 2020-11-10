WARDEN - A Moses Lake man was injured in a collision Tuesday morning on state Route 17, northwest of Warden.
Ryan D. Madrishin, 21, was driving a 2003 Toyota Tacoma south on state Route 17 when he reportedly lost control on the icy highway and crossed the centerline, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Madrishin collided with a northbound 2017 GMC Sierra, which continued northbound and struck a southbound 2013 Toyota Camry.
Madrishin was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the state patrol. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The two other drivers, a 51-year-old Othello man and a 36-year-old Moses Lake woman, were not hurt.
The state patrol determined Madrishin was driving too fast for road conditions and any citations are pending.
