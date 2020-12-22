MOSES LAKE - A man wanted on a federal arrested warrant crashed into mailboxes and a parked car during a pursuit Monday morning in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police had initially located Jeremy Gilbert, wanted on federal charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, on Friday afternoon. Officers attempted a traffic stop but Gilbert reportedly fled and the pursuit was terminated. After finding Gilbert’s vehicle abandoned, a K9 search came up empty.
At about 10:15 a.m. on Monday, officers again located Gilbert in the Cascade Valley area. Gilbert allegedly again fled at a high rate of speed from an attempted traffic stop.
Officers successfully used spike strips on Gilbert’s vehicle. Gilbert reportedly continued on Valley Road Northeast before losing control of his car and crashing through mailboxes and hitting a parked vehicle.
Gilbert was taken into custody and booked into Grant County Jail on the federal warrant along with possession of meth. Additional charges are likely, police stated.
Gilbert is also facing local charges for allegedly ramming a Grant County deputy’s patrol vehicle and leading police on a chase through Moses Lake in August.
(1) comment
So that's 2 police chases in under 6 months? Lol real winner this guy
