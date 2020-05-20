YAKIMA - A Moses Lake man who was within 10 days of being released from jail in Yakima County before escaping with 13 other inmates in March was sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Tyrone Mulvaney previously pleaded guilty in Yakima County Superior Court to first-degree escape and was sentenced to 42 months behind bars, according to court records.
Mulvaney and 13 other inmates, including Moses Lake resident Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, were able to escape March 23 from the Yakima jail annex by using a table to break open an exterior fire door and climbing a fence outside. Eight inmates were quickly captured but both Mulvaney and Chavez-Amezcua remained on the run.
Mulvaney was arrested March 25 by U.S. Marshals and Yakima County deputies after police received a tip on Crime Stoppers Yakima County.
Chavez-Amezcua was taken into custody March 26 during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 in Moses Lake.
Prior to his escape, Mulvaney was being held in the Yakima jail on a Department of Corrections warrant for violating his conditions of release. He had 10 days left on his jail tern before escaping March 23.
Chavez-Amezcua remains in jail and is awaiting trial on a second-degree escape charge.
(4) comments
The guards should totally put up a "WELCOME HOME" banner just outside his cell :)
Does it get any more asinine than that!?
What a dumba$$!!!
What a maroon!!
