MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center is set to reopen on Friday under new COVID-19 guidance issued by the state.
Museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday to allow cleaning after closing, according to city officials. Admission is free.
Masks are required for entry and capacity is limited to 25 people to ensure social distancing.
The museum and art center is not holding events at the center until further notice (exhibits and galleries are open) and will continue to offer virtual programming. The museum store will be open during the new operating hours.
For more information, call 509-764-3830.
