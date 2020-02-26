MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center is hosting a free screening of “Grand Coulee Dam, A Man-Made Marvel” on Wednesday, March 4.
The free evening starts at 3 p.m. at the Civic Center Auditorium, located at 401 S. Balsam St. The film is being shown in lieu of a previously scheduled program with Grand Coulee Dam Historian Shawn Lingo.
Grand Coulee Dam transformed the harsh landscape of the Columbia Basin into acres of farmland. The dam was the key to the development of power on the Columbia River, and provides water to irrigate about 600,000 acres in the Columbia Basin Project.
In addition to its irrigation and power functions, Grand Coulee Dam is a primary factor in controlling the floods on the Columbia River.
Grand Coulee Dam includes three major hydroelectric power generating plants and a pump generating plant.
For more information, contact the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center at 509-764-3830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.