MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center is hosting a free showing of the film “Mercury 13” on Wednesday.
“Mercury 13” tells the story of the women who were tested for spaceflight in 1961 before their dreams were dashed in being the first to make the trip beyond Earth. NASA’s “man in space” program, known as Project Mercury, began in 1958. The men chose became known as the Mercury 7.
“But away from the glare of the media, behind firmly closed doors, female pilots were also screened. They were called the Mercury 13 and had the ‘right stuff’ but were, unfortunately, the wrong gender,” organizers stated. “Underneath the obsession of the space race that gripped American, the Mercury 13 women were aviation pioneers who emerged thirsty for a new frontier, but whose time would have to wait.”
The free showing starts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Moses Lake Civic Center Auditorium, located at 401 S. Balsam St.
For more information, contact the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center at 509-764-3830.
