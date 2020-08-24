MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center is launching a Virtual Speaker Series with a virtual presentation on Sept. 3.
The center will host Omari Amili of the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau for a presentation of “From Crime to the Classroom: How Education Changes Lives” starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3. The event is free.
Go to https://zoom.us/j/98584740742 in a web browser. A webcam and microphone is not needed to participate. For help or questions, email museum@cityofml.com or call 509-764-3830.
“According to statistics, Omari Amili’s story should have turned out much differently,” organizers stated. “His parents suffered from addiction which led to him growing up in poverty and struggling in school. Eventually, he ended up serving prison time—which was no surprise considering the combination of life factors that would suggest a lifetime of struggles with the criminal justice system. Though Amili was a product of what’s often referred to as the ‘school-to-prison pipeline,’ it was ultimately education that changed Amili’s life.Blending his personal story and scholarship, Amili leads a discussion on the benefits of another path: the “prison-to-college pipeline,” where incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people can take college courses and receive a degree. Studies have shown that education is one of the best ways to reduce the chance of returning to prison, and Omari explores how we all benefit—as individuals and a society—from the new perspective, sense of direction, and confidence education provides.”
The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.