MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center is reopening on Wednesday, by appointment only.
The state’s new “Healthy Washington” COVID-19 guidelines, which began Monday, allow for museums to open with limited private tours.
Beginning Wednesday, the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center will allow tour groups, limited to six members of the same household. Tours begin at 10 a.m., with seven hour-long spots available per day. Masks are required for all visitors.
The museum store will be open for tour groups.
To make a tour reservation, call the museum at 509-764-3830 or email museum@cityofml.com.
Under the state’s guidelines, museums would be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity under Phase 2. All regions in the state have started in Phase 1 of the new reopening plan.