MOSES LAKE - The City of Moses Lake has been accepting applications from contractors who are bidding to be a paid partner in managing a permanent homeless camp site that will serve as temporary housing for the displaced.
City staff are recommending that the city council approve a contract of one of the applicants during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The city is requesting a coordinated plan that identifies the contractor’s ability to provide outreach, transportation, shelter and wrap around services for the city’s homeless population.
Funding for the contract is coming from a $388,000 COVID-19 grant the city recently received.
The city’s preliminary plan is to revitalize the Longview Tracks area and initially turn it into a camp with tent space with a longer-term plan of developing the area into a site for permanent supportive housing. The Longview Tracks area is a plot of land off SR 17 near Longview Elementary.
There’s no guarantee that action will be taken on the plan tonight.
Moses Lake’s staff and council will be meeting online via Zoom at 7 p.m. Citizens can join the meeting via phone by calling 877-853-5257 or by clicking the meeting portal: https://zoom.us/j/92869268296.
According to the most recent point-in-time homeless count, 63% of Grant County's homeless population is in Moses Lake.
Once again city Administration trying to fastback a nee jerk decision because outside resources became available, this is not a good beginning this is a group of Admins not having a clew as to how to structure a Shelter Program.
