MOSES LAKE - City of Moses Lake offices and other government offices across the state will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Along with public access being closed to all city offices, all city-permitted public events with planned or forecasted attendance of 50 people or more have been canceled, the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center is closed, and all non-essential public meetings are canceled.
Other changes to be implemented on Tuesday:
- Suspension of recreation classes and programs catering to vulnerable populations
- Suspension of non-essential inspection activities in occupied homes and businesses
- Modification of water shut-off polities to assure sanitation resources in homes
- Suspension of all public meetings of 20 or more people at city facilities
- Suspension of all meeting and event reservations in city facilities
- Suspension of non-essential travel and training for city employees
City council and planning commission meetings will continue to occur but with social distancing modifications, including increased spacing between chairs and encouraging the public to view the meetings through GoTo Meeting. If public, in-person meetings are canceled, a contingency plan is in place to allow meetings to be conducted remotely.
“The city wants to assure the public that our employees are on the job making sure that our essential services are functioning and responding to calls for service,” city officials stated. “For emergency calls for service, it is essential to let dispatch know if you are experiencing flu like symptoms so our responders can be prepared.”
Residents can pay city bills electronically on the city’s website, via a drop box or by mail.
The following departments can be reached at:
- Administration: 509-764-3713
- Utilities: 509-764-3715
- Parks & Recreation: 509-764-3805
- Museum: 509-764-3830
- Police: 509-764-3887. MACC Dispatch can be reached at 509-762-1160.
- Fire: 509-765-2204
- Community Development/Municipal Services: 509-764-3783
- Public Works: 509-764-3951, option 1
- In case of emergency, please dial 911
Other cities across north central Washington also announced office closures. The public is asked to call or go online to city websites for any city-related business.
(1) comment
Good!
