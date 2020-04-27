MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Parks and Recreation Department is holding a gnome scavenger hunt this week to gets kids out of the house and active.
Throughout the week, city staff will be hiding a gnome at one of the city’s 28 parks. Scavenger hunt clues are posted every evening on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Use the clues to find the gnome in a park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the next day.
Participants are asked to take a picture with the gnome and send a private message to the Parks and Recreation Facebook page for a chance to win a prize.
City staff asks that participants not touch the gnome and continue to practice social distancing while at the parks. City playgrounds also remain closed.
The scavenger hunt is open to all ages and runs through Friday.
(1) comment
it looks falic
