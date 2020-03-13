MOSES LAKE - Roland Gonzales was 19 when he joined the Moses Lake Parks and Recreation Department. After serving more than 42 years with the city, he’s set to retire Friday.
City staff, friends and family celebrated the Parks supervisor’s retirement on Thursday.
“It’s been fun,” Gonzales said. “I enjoyed the parks system, I enjoyed the people, all the different departments. It’s just time for me to head off but I’m definitely going to miss everybody.”
Gonzales was hired as a seasonal worker with Parks and Recreation in 1977. Gonzales was later hired full-time and worked his way up to Parks supervisor.
Parks and Recreation Director Spencer Grigg, who worked with Gonzales for about 30 years, said he was recently asked what parks Gonzales had an impact on.
“I thought for about a millisecond and said ‘all of them,’” Grigg said. “He either designed them, built them, modified them or maintained them.”
While Gonzales had a hand in all 28 of the city’s parks, he was instrumental in the design of the Japanese Peace Garden and making Ashley’s Playground, an all-inclusive playground at McCosh Park, a reality.
“He’s had a huge impact on this community,” Grigg said. “There aren’t many Parks and Recreation facilities out there that don’t have his impact, his thumbprints on this. He’s definitely served his community and served it well. He’s been a pivotal position, and it will be an adjustment to get used to life without him here.”
Traveling, enjoying the outdoors, and spending time with his wife, Korrine, are among the items on his post-retirement list.
