MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store Tuesday night.
Police say a male suspect dressed in black clothing walked into JR’s Economart on West Broadway Avenue, brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the register.
The suspect then reportedly robbed a person who was getting gas, again pulling the handgun and demanding cash before running off. The victim reportedly followed the suspect, who then fired a shot. No injuries were reported.
Police have not yet identified a suspect and are reviewing surveillance video from the convenience store and nearby businesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.