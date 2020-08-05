WARDEN - A search warrant executed on Tuesday led Moses Lake police to seize more than three pounds of heroin, a large amount of cash and two firearms.
The warrant was served at 19638 SR 170 East near Warden, according to Moses Lake police. The suspect, 41-year-old Erik Velazquez Gumesindo, was booked into jail for possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of alien in possession of a firearm. Police say the man is expected to be transferred into federal custody to face federal charges.
The Moses Lake police Street Crimes Unit had been investigating sales of heroin inside the city limits, and reportedly tracked the source of the drugs back to the SR 170 residence.
Along with heroin, meth and two firearms, more than $42,000 in cash was found and four cars reportedly used in the distribution of drugs were also seized.
The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, U.S. Border Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the warrant search.
(24) comments
Disliking and being biased of another human based off if their color is just bad policy. Which is what racism is. If you get to know people there are many more legitimate reasons to dislike them. I personally believe you are confusing racism with culturalism. It's not the Hispanic race we are frustrated with. It's not the color brown we dislike. It's the indisyncracies of the hispanic culture that are despised. Drugs, theft, robbery, gangs, shootings, violence and rape are all problems that have disproportionately grown with the increase of Hispanic immigration in grant county. The worst part is, the Hispanic community and culture finds these crimes to be acceptable. They refuse time and time again to talk to police and turn in the offenders. Most if these problems were minimal and some were non-existant in grant county before the mass influx of Hispanics and the culture that came with them. Make all the excuses you want by calling poverty, a biased system or white privilege but the FACT remains these problems came with Hispanics to our community.
@Trumpus Interruptus What???!? Seriously, what the hell are you talking about??
WHITE is not a race. It’s a COLOR.
And as you mentioned, being Caucasian on land that was never ours to begin with while yelling at “others” to go back to their own continent is the epitome of blind stupidity. Just stop.
Bodhisattva I agree that alcohol is a drug but not the part about supply and demand. in other countries drugs that are illegal here in the states are common and legal. The places that cater to this activity become a hub just like you have needle drop sites. The fix isnt simple but I think it starts in schools when people are young. They need to see these addicts and realise that it isn't the road to go down. Most people shelter their kids from it but i always pointed it out to my kids. They need to see what comes from a life of crime and drugs. And yes they go hand and hand.
You know what I just love??
I love this guy was smoking meth and had 3 pounds of Heroin but this fool knew he needed to wear a Face mask .. Rofl..
I hope that someday we will be able to put away our fears and prejudices and just laugh at people.
I laughed at you. Is that a start?
Oh it’s so heartwarming to see that racism is indeed alive and well in good old Grant County. Yes!! Deport all illegals!! That will solve all the problems with narcotics. Such stupidity.
The reality is, we are at the center of crossroads and easy access: Hwy 17 and I-90 make this area perfect for distribution points. And the much more important point, though often overlooked, is that drugs are here because people buy them. Supply and demand. And honestly this shitty little town has a massive drug problem. But it’s not just the Mexicans! Nope. White folks are right there in the mix, feeding their habits too.
Like any illegal drug, take away the demand and it will move on. Plain and simple.
The bigger issue here is WHY so many people are addicted. Why so many people turn to drugs. Why so many people either want to forget or check out or lose themselves in drugs is a much bigger problem than people want to acknowledge. And until we figure that out, not much else will matter.
Our society condones alcohol even though it too, is a drug. And there are plenty of alcoholics in this town. Supply and demand.
Is it racist to say deport all illegals? What is wrong with that? Not all illegals are Mexicans, Bodhi. If you’re in our country illegally, you are a criminal. I know the Left loves playing that race card, but wanting people here legally, and being a proponent of legal immigration is not racist. It’s patriotism.
No. You are right. Legal immigration is a good thing. However, the views expressed here are of the mindset that illegals equals narcotics. (Or some other illegal activity) That is racist.
I know the Right loves playing the patriotism card, but when it is conflated with illegals only doing bad things then I will definitely say racism. You see, I love my country too. Though I understand the fine line between patriotism and nationalism which seems to be interchangeable for conservatives.
North and South America is where "brown" people are from. "White" people from Europe decided to draw some lines, squat on the land, declare that the native people are "illegal," and enforce that with fascist goons.
I'm a "white" person whose family immigrated here a couple generations ago to "settle" land they got for free. Somebody else's land, which we now call "our" property. It's a lie -- and if "white" fascists want to scapegoat people WHO BELONG HERE over their fabricated "right" to their "white" way of life they should PACK UP AND GO BACK TO THEIR OWN CONTINENT.
If you’re in this country illegally, that is a bad thing. Wait in line like everyone else. Overstay a visa or sneak into any other country in the world and see what happens. Here, it’s rewarded. That’s what stokes racism.
Okay, so my argument is no good according to you. It's the same argument the libtards use to get rid of guns, "If confiscating all guns stops just one crime, isn't it worth it?"
No, no it's not. I don't ever want to hear that crap about confiscating guns again from libtards because you don't get to be selective.
Dude, what are you even talking about?? I never mentioned guns. Ever. Either now or in past posts. Stop projecting your paranoia about gun control on me. Keep your guns. Liberals have them too.
Your argument was not really an argument anyway. It’s just another one of your incendiary comments trying to pick a fight with someone. Don’t try to start one with me.
The law states that all illegals should be deported. What is it about that that you do not understand? There is a reason for our immigration laws, to prevent exactly THIS!
What is it about supply and demand that you don’t understand?? The drugs will be here because people in this town/county are addicts. The real problem is WHY. Not illegals. Take them out of the picture and we’d be getting the drugs from some place else. That was my point.
Illegal narcotics sales and distribution. Just another reason for immigration reform.
The left will find a way to make a hero of this guy. Shame on the police for arresting him, he’s just trying to earn a living.
If deporting all illegal aliens stops just one crime, isn't it worth it?
If we deport all the drugs, then there won’t be drugs to take any more. This is a FACT.
I've got my own stalker. You'll never be the real JQP.
Some drugs are legal. You forgot that.
no, if Mexicans did not exist Americans would still buy drugs from other countries like Columbia and Afghanistan. Stop blaming the Mexicans because you live an unhappy life take responsibility for your own failures.
I can buy my own drugs right at home in Cashmere by visiting the pot shop up the road. Locally grown organic bud, bud!
The fellow that was arrested---- is that a mexican ??? naaa, - not in eastern wa- must be a typing error---
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.