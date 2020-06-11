MOSES LAKE - Chico’s Pizza parlor is closed after learning that one of its employees has contracted coronavirus.
The restaurant is temporarily closed as of Wednesday, June 10 and plans to reopen June 24.
During the closure, Chico’s will “conduct additional deep cleaning activities and establish rigorous criteria for return to work."
Chico’s Pizza Owner Mitch Zornes says all employees will undergo testing for coronavirus.
The employee who contracted the virus has been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
(1) comment
jeez
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.