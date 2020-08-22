MOSES LAKE - After weeks without their belongings, the Mims family finally has ‘peace of mind’ knowing that their personal possessions have been found by police.
The Mims moved from Moses Lake to Mobile, Alabama in mid-July.
On Saturday, Moses Lake Police obtained a warrant allowing them to access a storage unit at Interstate Storage on Frontage Road in Moses Lake. Inside, police found personal property not only belonging to the Mims, but property of two other victims who moved from the Seattle area.
Police say all three victims were scammed by Razor Van Lines and Hall of Fame Moving and Storage. Both companies have Florida addresses.
Karma Mims spoke to iFIBER ONE News about her family’s ordeal on Friday.
“We hired a broker named Razor Van Lines. They are based out of Florida, and took a deposit to find us a reputable moving company. They seemed very good and they at the time has great reviews. They hired Hall of Fame Moving company out of Florida as well. The name is Jamal hall. His alias of brad wolf came on the 13th of July to pick up our things, and got 800 dollars as part of the contract. 800 on pick up, and 800 at drop off,” Mims told iFIBER ONE News.
Mims says alias name of person who rent the storage unit where her stolen belongings were found is “Joe Worme.” Mims says she doesn’t remember how she found the moving company.
She added that the scammers representing the company threatened her family when they confronted the them about reaching out to law enforcement.
On Saturday, Police were able to obtain enough information to classify the situation as a criminal matter allowing them to obtain a warrant and search the storage unit. Items found inside included furniture, electronics, appliances, etc.
Authorities say all the victims have already been bilked out of thousands from the fees they were charged.
Moses Lake Police have not made any arrests yet, but when they do, they tell iFIBER ONE News that the culprits will be charged with theft, criminal impersonation, and fraud.
Authorities say the Hall of Fame/Razor Van Line scam is a nationwide criminal operation.
Moses Lake Police also noted that Interstate Storage was not in on the scam as they were willing to help the victims and police.
