MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Police Department on Friday introduced the community to their newest K9, Jester.
The 14-month old Belgian Malinois arrived in town on Thursday with handler officer Nick Stewart. Jester, from the Netherlands, was purchased from K9 Tactical in Chariton, Iowa. MLPD K9 Rex was also purchased from the same kennel.
“Early reports from the first few days of training are that K9 Jester is blindingly fast, and has a drive that just won’t quit,” Moses Lake police stated.
Officer Stewart and his new K9 partner will complete about 200 hours of additional training before hitting the road in early June.
K9 Jester was purchased to replace retired K9 Chief, who now gets to relax at home with Stewart.
“Meanwhile back at home, retired hero K9 Chief has taken to the good life, and seems to have taken over the couch as well,” police stated. “We can only hope that K9 Jester realizes the opportunity he has to learn from the best.”
