MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating an attempted robbery of a Moses Lake business owner by two suspects — one reportedly armed with a machete.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. Monday to the Pho Saigon restaurant on West Third Avenue. The victim told police they had gone to the back of the business when they were approached by a skinny Hispanic male wearing all black and a mask. The suspect, holding a machete, reportedly demanded money from the victim, according to Moses Lake police.
Moses Lake police say the victim noticed a second suspect, also wearing a mask, and began yelling “police.” The two suspects ran off and were not located by police.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
(1) comment
"demanded money the victim"
Seems like there's something missing in there somewhere.....
