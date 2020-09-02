MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating an early Wednesday morning confrontation that led to a shooting outside a home.
Police say there was an initial confrontation at about 4:30 a.m. outside a home at the corner of West Gary Street and North Daniel Street. The confrontation reportedly included the homeowner and another party, which left the area.
At about 5:15 a.m., the other party drove back to the home and shots were fired at the house, according to Moses Lake police. The homeowner reportedly returned fire on the vehicle.
No injuries were reported. Police did not indicate if the home was damaged by gunfire.
Moses Lake police have not yet identified the suspects and the shooting remains under investigation. No other details were available Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
Two people fighting over that stupid misspelled " stop the corruption" sign I bet
