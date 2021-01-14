MOSES LAKE - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in Moses Lake.
Police responded about 7:45 p.m. to reports of multiple shots fired in the 400 block of East Nelson Road.
Witnesses told police that two vehicles were involved in the shooting. Officers say it’s unclear at this point if shots were fired by occupants of one or both vehicles. Several shell casings were located at the scene.
No injuries have been reported. Both vehicles involved were gone before police arrived and no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.