MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating a drive-by shooting Thursday morning.
Multiple shots were fired about 11 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Windy Street. A witness reported an older model, possibly light blue or gray Oldsmobile with darker-colored driver’s side door, had pulled up and two Hispanic males exited the vehicle, according to Moses Lake police.
Both suspects reportedly displayed handguns and shot several rounds toward a residence. The suspects got back into the vehicle and “casually backed up” before leaving south on Montana Street.
Officers located three .45 caliber shell casings and four .22 caliber shell casings on scene. Police did not locate any damage from the gunfire in the area and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-762-1160.
