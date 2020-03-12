MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating a late Wednesday night drive-by shooting.
Officers responded about 11 p.m. to reports of several shots fired in the area of West Basin Street and South Barbara Avenue. Initial reports were that shots were fired at a residence, according to Capt. Dave Sands.
Multiple small-caliber shell casings were located in the road. Officers canvassed the area but did not locate any damage. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses told police they observed a male suspect getting into a dark-colored car, possibly a Chevrolet, after the shots were fired. The vehicle has not been located.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160. Callers can remain anonymous.
