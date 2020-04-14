MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police K9 Chief will not be returning to duty and will be medically retired.
Chief Kevin Fuhr announced the decision during Tuesday night’s virtual city council meeting.
K9 Chief, who was shot through his eye Feb. 28 by a fleeing suspect, continues to recover but has shrapnel next to his jaw, near where the jaw bone was broken by the gunfire. Chief was set to have a follow-up visit at the WSU Veterinary Hospital but due to COVID-19, the hospital is closed. Chief had a follow-up appointment instead last week in Moses Lake, with a recommendation that the K9 not return to service as the shrapnel could move into his jaw and create more problems, Fuhr said.
"K9 Chief will remain a member of our department and will continue to appear at community events. We plan to hold a more formal retirement for K9 Chief when circumstances allow," police stated.
Chief will continue to live with his handler officer Nick Stewart, who will head to Spokane next week for training with a new K9 the department has already purchased. The new K9, a Belgian Malinois, was purchased from the same company that the Moses Lake Police Department purchased K9 Rex, Fuhr said. Stewart and the new K9 are required to complete 240 hours of training, taking about six weeks to complete.
The insurance that the police department had for Chief covers the costs of purchasing the new K9, outside of a deductible, Fuhr said. Community donations raised after K9 Chief was shot, which totaled more than $40,000 to the Columbia Basin K9s organization, will help cover any additional costs and training for the K9 unit and continue to support K9 units in Grant and Adams counties.
Glad that Chief is on the mend and set for the cushy retirement of normal dog life.
