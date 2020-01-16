MOSES LAKE - With arctic-like weather present in Grant County, it’s no wonder an animal native to Antarctica was recently spotted in a Moses Lake neighborhood. Jokes aside, neighbors were pleased but a little perplexed when a person dressed in a penguin costume was seen snow blowing their sidewalks along Allen Avenue Wednesday night. According to the Welch family who live in the neighborhood, the person plowing never revealed themselves leaving their identity up for speculation.
CJ Welch’s mother, Joanna, lives in the neighborhood. Welch suspects that the kind gesture was done for her mother after going through some tough times.
“I'm pretty sure it was a neighbor. She (Joann Welch) lives around a vast majority of state patrol and Grant County sheriff (deputies/staff) so they probably did this to remain anonymous. My mom has also suffered great loss. She lost her husband end of October and her mother on Tuesday. I do know the neighbors really watch out for each other and I'm sure wanted to brighten her day.”
iFIBER ONE News later learned that CJ’s assumptions were on par with the identity of the person behind the penguin who opted to reveal himself Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Detective Adam Munro happens to live in that same neighborhood and admitted that he was the one out there wearing the suit.
“I usually snow blow the neighbors’ driveways and sidewalks when it snows. I figured I’d change it up this year and bring a few laughs/smiles to them. Joann (Welch) recently lost her husband. I knew she could definitely use a good laugh.”
Munro says he bought the penguin suit before this past Christmas.
Munro’s actions were greatly appreciated by neighbors. Munro’s selfless acts go beyond his time behind the snow plow. Munro was credited for saving a suicidal man’s life after rushing to pull the troubled person from the ledge of the Stratford overpass above SR 17 in 2017.
Officer Munro is a nine-year veteran on Moses Lake’s police force.
