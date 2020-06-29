MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake police officer was involved in a minor collision Monday morning while responding to a call.
The collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the five corners intersection along South Pioneer Way.
Officer Tyler St. Onge was on East Fifth Avenue, heading toward South Pioneer Way, with his lights and siren activated while heading to a fight in progress, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
St. Onge slowed at the five corners intersection to allow traffic to stop. A driver in a Toyota Camry, heading north on Pioneer Way, reportedly failed to yield and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
St. Onge was not hurt. The other driver did go to Samaritan Hospital as a precaution as the driver's side airbags were deployed.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the wreck.
(6) comments
I appears to me Rural isn't much of a Realist.
I love how it's automatically the "other" drivers fault because he failed to yeild. The police are always right. The police are never at fault. The police are always given the Benefit of the doubt. What a joke.
Well correct me if I’m wrong but aren’t we supposed to stop and pull to the right when we hear sirens? What if it was an ambulance with someone who was critical on their way to the hospital? Either way, you hear sirens you slow down or get out of the way not keep going! Pretty hard to blame it on the police officer.
Who do you think has the right of way in an intersection when a police officer arrives with his lights and siren going? why should he have lights and siren in the first place if you expect him to simply follow the standard traffic signals? Of course it was the other guy's fault.
You consistently make the dumbest and most ignorant comments on this sight. No EMS personal has the right to simply careen through intersections oblivious to conditions around them. It has been proven time and time again in court. All EMS providers have a fall under the statutory called "duty of care" which clearly outlines their rights and responsibilities don't allow them to plow through intersections without no regard for other drivers just because their lights are on. Get a clue. You are the dumbest SOB on this forum. Read. Learn. Think. Engage your brain before your mouth.
I said the same thing and "They" deleted my comment.. Just because I AGAIN told them to research what they say before they post it and look the fool..
Police aren't given magic do nothing wrong wands.. They cannot just say I had sirens and lights going and can blow through an intersection at 50 MPH.. they have to stop and make sure the controlled intersection is clear.. But it can get complex.. At least nobody got hurt and MLPD didn't jump out of the car and start blasting away saying they feared the other drive was trying to kill them..
