After a nine-year run in the Moses Lake area, Quiznos has closed its doors for good. The sub shop shut down about two weeks ago.
The sandwich maker used to occupy the commercial space next to Mattress Firm and near the Sumo Japanese Restaurant off Stratford Rd.
The Hanson family started the local Quiznos franchise and managed it all nine years.
“We decided we wanted to go in a different direction,” Rob Hanson told iFIBER ONE News.
Rob says a prospective buyer has already expressed interest in leasing the space.
