MOSES LAKE - It’s not every day you see a man-sized penguin out plowing your sidewalk. However, a group of Moses Lake residents were witnesses to such a sight on Wednesday night.
CJ Welch and her cousin Trista Welch sent pictures of the penguin to iFIBER ONE News this week. CJ says her mother, Joann, lives at a home on Allen Avenue near Moses Lake High School, which is where the penguin-suited mystery person was spotted pushing a snow blower that evening.
CJ and Trista says the penguin plowed the sidewalks in front of about 12 homes. The two women call the gesture a "random act of kindness."
The Welch family isn’t sure who the person in the costume was, why they concealed their identity or why they took the initiative to do it, leaving them to speculate.
“I'm pretty sure it was a neighbor. She (Joann Welch) lives around a vast majority of state patrol and Grant County sheriff (deputies/staff) so they probably did this to remain anonymous. My mom has also suffered great loss. She lost her husband end of October and her mother on Tuesday. I do know the neighbors really watch out for each other and I'm sure wanted to brighten her day.”
CJ says she and her family hope the person in the penguin suit reveals themselves so they can tell them how much they appreciate their random act of kindness and hope the gesture inspires others to do the same.
