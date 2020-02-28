MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Rotary formally announced its annual project this week.
Rotary Club of Moses Lake President Elect Steven Ausere says the club is committed to the remodel of Moses Lake’s skate park. Ausere says his organization is raising the funds needed to revamp the skateboard area.
Moses Lake’s skate park was built over 25 years ago and is apparently in need of an upgrade. Rotary of Moses Lake has already agreed to put in the lighting portion of the project and is raising funds. The estimated cost to modernize the current park will cost $350,000. The city of Moses Lake will apply for grant funding for the project.
The park’s preliminary design was done by Grindline of Seattle.
If you’re interested in donating, email Moses Lake’s Rotary group at rotarymoseslake@gmail.com.
