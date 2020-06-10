MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Roundup Committee announced Tuesday that this year’s Roundup Rodeo has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rodeo was scheduled for Aug. 20-22 at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
“The Rodeo Committee has looked at this situation from all angles and feel this decision is in the best interest of our community, sponsors, contractors, contestants, volunteers, and spectators to stay safe and health,” roundup officials stated. “We know the decision to cancel our event, as well as the decisions of the other committees who have canceled their events creates a hardship on those in the rodeo world who depend on our rodeos for part of our livelihood.”
The rodeo association is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Northwest Ag Demo Derby for a later date.
County officials previously announced that the Grant County Fair has also been canceled this year.
