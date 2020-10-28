MOSES LAKE - An abundance of holiday décor, food, clothing and other merchandise will not be on display for purchase at a countryside barn just outside of Moses Lake this year. The Piper Barn Show announced that it has postponed its annual show to Nov. 3-6, 2021.
“Unfortunately, we had to make the hard decision to cancel the Barn Show for 2020,” the Piper Barn Show’s Facebook page stated on Wednesday. “Just too hard to accommodate all of our wonderful customers in a safe way.”
The Piper Barn Show has been a marquee holiday season-related retail event in Moses Lake since the 1980’s.
(2) comments
Oh no. Where will all the highfalutan religious types go to get their over priced holiday decor so they show off how blessed they are because of their righteousness.
covid strikes again
