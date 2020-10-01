MOSES LAKE - The revving of powerful engines and rotation of tires is now solely reserved for the sand surrounding the mud flats near Moses Lake.
The mud flats closed for the season on Thursday and will not reopen until July 1. According to Mardon Resort in Othello, the water levels started to rise around Sept. 15.
The mud flats occupy around half of the 3,000-acre sand dunes area south of Moses Lake.
Since the Bounty Hole mudding competition’s inception ten years ago, the popularity of motorsports in the mud flats portion of the sand dunes creates a larger draw each year.
The sand dunes and mud flats are managed by the state’s Fish and Wildlife. Anyone violating the mud flats closure will be cited with a $1,700 non-negotiable fine.
The first weekend of October marks the annual clean up. Each year, two to three truckloads of garbage is extracted from the mud flats.
(4) comments
🎻
[thumbdown] I don't like guitars... grrrr
except for the fish cops who drive their lazy asses around out there under the guise of 'patroling' because they're too lazy to get out of their trucks and your duck/goose hunt don't matter to them if they mess it up for you by having their Ford parked next to your spread so they can check your license.
Fish cannot be police officers so tHAt is a failed argument. maybe if you went outside instead of sitting on your arse in your home watching spongebob 2447 then you would know that.and I don't know what your aying about duck hunt but that was a great game from my child hood. cops are american and support our country so you stop the disrespect right now,.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.