MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s REC Silicon halts employee travel to sister plant in China until further notice
Business trips to China have come to a halt for Moses Lake’s polysilicon manufacturer. REC Silicon’s sister plant, Tian REC, makes polysilicon in Yulin, Shaanxi, China.
Tian REC is located 767 miles north of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Moses Lake REC Silicon Vice President Chuck Sutton says a handful of Moses Lake employees cycle in and out from the Chinese factory, but someone from Grant County is usually present at Tian. Sutton says the company is confident that everyone from the Moses Lake plant left in advance of the outbreak several weeks ago.
REC’s decision to get employees out of China was timely in the sense that now all provinces of China have confirmed cases of coronavirus. Sutton says all REC Silicon employees will not travel to China “until the situation stabilizes.”
Sutton added that the plant contacted the Grant County Health District for advice on what it should do with employees who were still present in the Asian country and were reportedly advised to offer an option of return.
REC Silicon has not required anyone to undergo medical testing since returning from China explaining that all had returned prior to the outbreak.
(1) comment
Why exactly does China create the best, nastiest viruses? Swine flu, bird flu, coronavirus. What's next? Super herpes ebola aids?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.