MOSES LAKE - Taylor Burton, city of Moses Lake’s housing & grants coordinator, says opening weekend at Moses Lake’s new homeless sleeping center was “slow,” but otherwise it went without a hitch. Over the course of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Burton says the sleeping center served 30 people; the encampment can accommodate up to 46 people in one night.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend,” Burton told iFIBER ONE News. “HopeSource staff did an incredible job.”
Burton says guests who did show up were “ecstatic” about there being a resource where they can be safe and out of the elements.
Burton says no one was showing symptoms of COVID-19 and there were no conflicts between guests and staff.
Burton added that a lot of food donations came in over the weekend.
He believes that there will be a large turnout Monday night after Moses Lake police spent time reaching out to the local homeless population informing them of the city’s new homeless camping ban and notifying them about the sleeping center.
(3) comments
I would still love to see an article in which someone associated with this homeless camp explains why this is for sleeping only and the people are not allowed to stay on premises all day. Where EXACTLY are they expected to go during the day? In their current camps, they are able to stay inside their tent or shelter, with their possessions, all day. In the camp, they have to leave at daybreak. It’s not that close to any restaurants, retail businesses or anyplace to go inside for warmth so I’m just really trying to understand the thought process involved in making this available for sleeping only.
Kicking them out during the day is the one they did right. They have to carry their personal effects (drug supplies) with them and that allows shop owners to prevent them from entering the stores by banning backpacks. This way the rest of us can still shop without having to interact with them aside from them begging along side the road.
So what abouy the distinguished guest number 47 and all who follow it? They are just out of luck? As i understand it, they can't pitch a tent in town either because the construction of ElDorado village meets the minimum standards required to stop public camping? So do they freeze?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.