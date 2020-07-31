So far, the Moses Lake School District appears to be the only school district in the area poised to put students back in the classroom in some fashion this fall. During its regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, the district approved its three-option plan. MLSD will now submit its ok’d plan to the Grant County Health District and the state for approval. The school district describes each plan as follows on its website:
Model 1: Blended Learning
Blended Learning is for parents who would like their children to learn in a somewhat face-to-face environment. The Blended Learning model will include full days of on-campus and full days off-campus learning, each under the direction of a teacher.
While there will be alignment across schools of general schedules- the bell schedules and class availability will vary between elementary, middle, and high school. Health and safety procedures will be in place to support student and staff safety. All students, teachers, staff, and visitors on-campus must be screened prior to entry. Social distancing requirements will be established and adhered to throughout the day. Facial Coverings will be required while in classrooms, school buildings, on school buses, at school bus stops, and while attending school activities and events.
Specific exceptions may be made, should they meet criteria, and a formal plan is established with the school nurse.
Model 2: On-Campus Learning
On-Campus Learning is for parents who would like their children to learn in a face-to-face environment. The On-Campus model will include full days on-campus under the direction of a teacher. This option will need to include several revisions to course offerings, movement of students, food service, and general school operations.
Families should prepare for and expect changing conditions. Health and safety procedures will be in place to support student and staff safety. All students, teachers, staff, and visitors on-campus must be screened prior to entry. Social distancing requirements will be established and adhered to throughout the day. Facial Coverings will be required while in classrooms, school buildings, on school buses, at school bus stops, and while attending school activities and events.
Specific exceptions may be made, should they meet criteria, and a formal plan is established with the school nurse.
Model 3: Remote Learning
Parents may choose Remote Learning for their children- either initially or at the semester change. Parents choosing this model for their children should expect to commit to remote instruction for the full grading period (semester). Requests to opt-in or out will be honored up to two weeks before starting the new term; to allow for decision making based on the latest public health information.
This model will be different from the distance learning experienced when schools closed in March. Rather, we will focus on the delivery of core content and subject areas through a consistent curriculum. Middle School and High School students will not have access to all courses via remote instruction. Specific information regarding expectations, credits, courses, and are to be developed.
(4) comments
How about the option to shut down all public schools and lay off the entire staff teachers and all? Private schools do so much better and we don't have too put up with the corrupt union.
Which option includes ditching dead weight teachers?
So does your negativity come from knowledge or are you still holding a grudge because a teacher caught you cheating?
Hope the teachers got a say in this. Their health will be st risk daily for on campus classes.
