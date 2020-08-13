MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake school board, meeting remotely, has delayed the start of the school year a week and continues to move forward with reopening plans after hearing from Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny, who again urged the district to delay any in-person learning.
The school board approved during Thursday’s meeting to move the start date of the school year from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9 to allow families and district time to plan for the start of school.
The board declined to adopt modifications to its reopening plan offering three options: a blended learning model that includes full days on-campus and full-days remote learning; a full in-person learning model; and a full-time remote learning model. Modifications presented to the school board would have essentially had the district beginning the school year with full-time remote learning for all students. Students who selected the blended learning model as their preferred learning method would be allowed to enter the blended model when the case rate of COVID-19 is less than 75 new cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period, following both the state’s and Grant County Health District’s recommendations. Students in the full-time in-person learning model would return to the classroom when the case rate is below 25 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days. As of Aug. 11, Grant County had 442 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days. In declining to approve the modifications, board President Elliott Goodrich said the odds of the community meeting those case rate thresholds are essentially “nonexistent” at this point and approving any modifications could mean delaying in-person learning indefinitely.
Superintendent Josh Meek told the board there is ongoing concern from staff and families of shutdowns and reopenings of schools due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the classroom, something Dr. Brzezny stressed is a real possibility with the high rate of community spread of the virus in Grant County. Brzezny added a further increase in the case rate is expected if schools reopen with in-person learning; and higher rates of cases leads to an increase in hospitalizations and potentially deaths,
“It is gut wrenching to say to you, but schools cannot open…the time is not now,” Brzezny said. Brzezny said the county continues to see an increase in not only positive cases but hospitalizations and deaths in the county.
“It is not appropriate (to reopen schools). It is against the evidence. It goes without saying the community will see further difficulties controlling the pandemic…,” Brzezny added.
Brzezny does have the authority to order schools to close to protect the health and safety of the public. To date, Brzezny has not issued any order, something Goodrich questioned. Goodrich said Brzezny is “passing the buck” by not issuing a health officer order. Goodrich added it makes it difficult for him to follow Brzezny's recommendations if he's not willing to issue an order to close schools.
The Moses Lake Education Association on Thursday issued a statement encouraging the school board to follow the guidelines and recommendations of health officials and begin the school year with remote-learning only.
A group of 16 local health care providers also provided a statement to the board on Thursday, stating “it is our professional judgement that the widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in Grant County presents too great a risk to justify in-person classes at this time.”
“Community transmission rates this high make it very likely that classes will not be able to meet for very long before a student or teacher tests positive, forcing everyone in that class to go into quarantine and remote learning only for 14 days,” the health care providers stated. “School districts that have held in-person classes in communities with similar transmission rates have had to quarantine hundreds (in some cases over 1,000) of students, staff and their families. When students are potentially exposed to COVID-19, both the student and their families are required to quarantine — making the parents unable to work and provide for their families. More importantly, however, it increases the risk to students, staff, and all members of our community, including those most vulnerable to the life-threatening complications of COVID-19, including severe respiratory difficulty, organ failure, and even death. We must weigh the risk of loss of life and serious injury with the benefit of attending school. At this time, unfortunately, the risk is too high, therefore, we strongly urge with you to adopt a policy that meets the conditions laid out in the guidance from the Grant County Health District.”
